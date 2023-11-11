New Article: Pope Francis Takes Action Against Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas

In a surprising move, Pope Francis has removed Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas from his position as head of the diocese. This decision comes after Strickland’s public criticism of the pontiff and his agenda, particularly regarding the recent discussions on the future of the Catholic Church. Instead of voluntarily resigning as bishops typically do at the age of 75, Strickland was forcibly relieved of his responsibilities Pope Francis.

The Vatican had previously sent investigators to assess how Strickland was managing the diocese, following reports of doctrinally unorthodox claims. While the findings of the investigation have not been released to the public, it seems that the Vatican determined there were significant issues with Strickland’s governance.

It is worth noting that Pope Francis rarely takes such drastic action to remove a bishop from office. Usually, the Vatican encourages bishops to resign if there are problems that affect their ability to effectively lead their diocese. However, in Strickland’s case, the Vatican made it clear that he had not offered to resign and that Francis had relieved him of his position.

The decision to remove Strickland reflects the tension between conservative and progressive factions within the Catholic Church. Strickland has been an outspoken critic of Francis, particularly regarding hot-button issues such as LGBTQ+ inclusion in the Church. His insistence on opposing changes and his claims that those advocating for them are schismatics highlights the divide within the Church.

