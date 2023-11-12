Pope Francis Removes Controversial Bishop, Escalating Tensions in U.S. Catholic Church

Pope Francis shocked the Catholic community on Saturday when he forcibly removed Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas from his pastoral role. The move comes as Strickland, a conservative prelate known for his active social media presence and fierce criticism of the pontiff, has become a symbol of the growing polarization within the U.S. Catholic hierarchy.

In a brief statement, the Vatican announced that Francis had “relieved” Strickland of his governance of Tyler and appointed the bishop of Austin as the temporary administrator. While the exact reasons for his removal were not disclosed, earlier this year, the Vatican dispatched investigators to the diocese to probe allegations of doctrinally unorthodox claims made Strickland.

Strickland, who has been an outspoken critic of Pope Francis, particularly regarding the acceptance of LGBTQ+ Catholics, has refused to resign voluntarily and has questioned the basis of the Vatican’s investigation. His firing has not only ignited outrage among some conservatives and traditionalists who view him as a bastion of Catholic tradition, but it has also revealed deeper divisions within the U.S. Catholic Church.

The removal of a bishop the pope is an exceptionally rare occurrence, typically reserved for cases involving serious governance issues or misconduct. Strickland’s refusal to resign and the explicit language used in the Vatican statement—stating that Francis had “relieved” him from his position—underscore the severity of the situation.

(Source: [Associated Press](https://apnews.com/article/pope-francis-rome-bishops-texas-tyler-855b3285de7f75b55068bc6a665ef5be))