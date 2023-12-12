Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh Celebrates the Holiday Season with a 12 Days of Pooshmas Advent Calendar

Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle brand, Poosh, is spreading the holiday cheer with a special 12 Days of Pooshmas advent calendar. The calendar features a curated selection of style and wellness products that are sure to delight fans and followers.

The countdown to Christmas begins with the unveiling of the first gift on Tuesday, and each day thereafter, Poosh will reveal a new surprise through a social media campaign. From beauty and skincare essentials to home decor and wellness products, the calendar has something for everyone.

Among the highlights of the advent calendar are the Ulike’s Air 3 IPL hair removal device, BiotySpa’s Body Sculpt Kit, and Visp’s Elixir Mixer blender. These items are just a preview of the diverse range of products that Poosh has handpicked for its loyal customer base.

But the excitement doesn’t end there. Poosh has bundled the entire collection in sustainable gift packaging, making it the perfect present for loved ones or a special treat for oneself. The full collection can be found on the Poosh website, where customers can explore other lifestyle content and shop Poosh’s affiliate partner products.

Since its launch in April 2019, Poosh has become a go-to destination for the modern woman who values wellness, sustainability, and self-expression. Kourtney Kardashian, the brains behind the brand, believes that women can embrace a healthy lifestyle without compromising on style or sexiness.

Poosh has also ventured into collaborations, including a partnership with Vital Proteins for a line of co-branded collagen-based products. Additionally, Kardashian recently expanded into the world of wellness with the launch of Lemme, a brand that offers a range of supplements to support women during preconception, pregnancy, and postpartum.

As the holiday season approaches, Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh is poised to make it a memorable one with its 12 Days of Pooshmas advent calendar. With its carefully curated selection of products and commitment to sustainability, Poosh continues to be a trailblazer in the lifestyle industry.