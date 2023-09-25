The Impacts of Social Media on Local Communities: Sleepy Hollow Farm Forced to Close Road Due to Influencer Tourism

Sleepy Hollow Farm, a picturesque 115-acre private property in Pomfret, Vermont, has been forced to close one of its scenic roads, Cloudland Road, due to the overwhelming influx of tourists attracted the iconic New England fall foliage. This phenomenon is largely attributed to the rise of social media, where thousands of tagged posts featuring the farm have made it a must-visit location for tourists seeking the perfect Instagram-worthy picture.

Despite being a private property with a gate and security cameras, Sleepy Hollow Farm has continued to attract crowds of visitors, causing significant disturbances and inconveniences to the local residents. Tourists often park their cars along Cloudland Road, obstructing the path for locals, and sometimes even trespass on residents’ lawns or driveways. In addition, poorly behaved tourists have damaged roads, caused accidents, trampled gardens, and verbally assaulted residents.

Due to these issues, the town of Woodstock, neighboring Pomfret and sharing Cloudland Road, has decided to close the road to non-local residents during the fall season. The road closure aims to alleviate traffic congestion, ensure public safety, and protect the well-being of the local community. Emergency vehicles have faced difficulties navigating the crowded road, raising concerns about response times in case of emergencies.

The town is taking measures to address this issue launching a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for law enforcement to manage the road closure and provide new signage. The road closure will remain in effect until October 15th, following the Indigenous People’s Day weekend, which typically witnesses a surge in tourist activity during the foliage season.

It is important to note that Vermont offers numerous fall foliage viewing opportunities in all 251 towns, and the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing reminds visitors to explore other areas of Pomfret and the state as well.

This incident highlights the growing impacts of social media on local communities, where the pursuit of the perfect photo has led to overcrowding, inconveniences for residents, and potential dangers to public safety. While influencers and tourists may find inspiration through social media, it is vital to respect the privacy and well-being of local communities when visiting popular attractions.

