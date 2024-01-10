BJP Leaders Urged to Improve Public Contact and Social Media Presence

In a recent brainstorming session, the state leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) highlighted concerns over the lack of public contact and poor social media connections of elected representatives and ticket aspirants. The central leaders of the party expressed worries about this issue during a two-day meeting with state BJP leaders. Despite being optimistic about forming the next government in the state, the party acknowledges the importance of maintaining strong public engagement, particularly in an election year.

Sources say that the participation of state leaders, including MPs and MLAs, on social media platforms is unsatisfactory. Party leaders at the central level are keeping an eye on the individual leaders and their connection with the people. It has been observed that many citizens of the state are still unaware of the welfare schemes implemented the Narendra Modi government. This lack of awareness is attributed to the limited public engagement efforts of BJP leaders and workers.

During the meeting, the central organising secretary of the party stressed the responsibilities of party members in reaching out to different sections of society and providing a clear picture of the achievements of the Modi government. The party aims to highlight the performance of the NDA government in comparison to the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in the state, which has been in power for 23 years.

The back-to-back meetings between the central office-bearers and state and RSS leaders in Odisha were seen as significant, demonstrating the party’s focus on the region. In addition to discussing the party’s strategy in the state, there was an emphasis on increasing the BJP’s vote share at least 10%.

Improving public contact and social media presence will be crucial for the BJP’s success in the upcoming election. The party recognizes the need to effectively communicate its achievements and welfare schemes to the people of the state, ensuring that they are well-informed before they head to the polls.