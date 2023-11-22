Pony.ai Expands Autonomous Technology to Commercial Trucks in China

After establishing itself as a leader in autonomous robotaxi services in China, Pony.ai, a renowned technology company, is expanding its reach to a new segment – commercial trucks. With the acquisition of the first-ever license in Guangzhou, China, the company is now set to test its autonomous truck technology on open roads in pack formations.

Pony.ai has been at the forefront of fully-autonomous mobility for several years, with its robotaxi development seeing tremendous success. The company has partnered with global OEMs such as Toyota, GAC Group, and NIO Capital, enabling it to commercialize driverless rides in multiple cities in China.

While Pony.ai’s achievements have primarily been focused on autonomous passenger EVs, the company also has a dedicated arm that focuses on autonomous commercial trucks. With the recent approval from Guangzhou, Pony.ai plans to conduct L4 formation testing using its PonyTron autonomous trucks.

The formation testing strategy involves one leading autonomous truck being followed a pack of L4 self-driving trucks. This technique significantly reduces operating costs and enhances efficiency during freight routes. By minimizing braking differences and reducing air resistance through shorter following distances, Pony.ai aims to reduce carbon emissions and improve overall road utilization.

With the license in Guangzhou, Pony.ai can test a total of five PonyTron autonomous trucks on open roads. The company has already accumulated 3 million km (1.9 million miles) in self-driving truck tests and completed 610,000 km of autonomous commercial operations across various regions in China.

Pony.ai sees this expansion into autonomous commercial trucks as an opportunity to revolutionize the logistics industry in China. By further advancing its autonomous truck technology research and development, the company aims to modernize the transportation of goods and contribute to greener travel, improved road efficiency, reduced congestion, and fewer traffic accidents.

