The Tragic Lives of Slaves in Ancient Pompeii Revealed in Disturbing Bakery-Prison Discovery

Archaeologists working in Pompeii have made a shocking and disturbing discovery – a bakery-prison where enslaved workers and blind-folded donkeys were kept in terrible conditions to produce bread. The finding aligns with the harrowing accounts of second-century AD writer Apuleius, who describes the backbreaking labor endured men, women, and animals in ancient mills and bakeries.

The cramped bakery-prison, situated in Region IX, Insula 10 near the slopes of the ancient city, was uncovered during ongoing excavations. The workspace, equipped with small windows high in the walls secured iron bars, was likely part of a residence that was being renovated at the time of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD79.

Recent discoveries of three victims in one of the bakery’s rooms suggest that individuals were still being held captive in the property during the catastrophic eruption. The production area had no doors or outside communication, with only one exit leading to the house’s atrium, effectively restricting the movement of those inside.

Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, highlights that this space was meant to confine individuals of servile status, with the owner feeling the need to restrict their freedom of movement. The windows secured with iron bars confirm the brutal violence and lack of trust in these enslaved workers’ lives.

Adjacent to the stable area, archaeologists found semicircular indentations in volcanic basalt paving slabs in the milling area. These indentations, possibly deliberate carvings, were used to coordinate the movement of the animals and prevent them from slipping, forming a “circular furrow” as described Apuleius. The wear on these indentations indicates the synchronized cycles carried out around the millstones.

This discovery sheds light on the forgotten individuals, such as slaves, who constituted the majority of the population in Pompeii. The upcoming exhibition, “The Other Pompeii: Ordinary Lives in the Shadow of Vesuvius,” aims to showcase the lives of these overlooked individuals who significantly contributed to the economy, culture, and social fabric of Roman civilization. It serves as a stark reminder of the grim realities faced enslaved individuals in ancient Pompeii.