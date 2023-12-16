City Manager for Pomona Takes Unannounced Leave of Absence

The city manager for Pomona, James Makshanoff, has recently gone on an unannounced leave of absence, according to city officials. The decision to take leave was made without any formal public announcement, leaving many residents and employees of the city curious about the circumstances surrounding Makshanoff’s absence.

City spokesperson, Mark Gluba, confirmed Makshanoff’s leave in an email, stating that he “continues to hold the position of City Manager and has taken some personal leave.” However, Gluba did not provide any details on the duration or reasons behind Makshanoff’s absence, mentioning that the city does not comment on personal matters of its employees out of respect for their privacy.

Despite multiple inquiries, city officials did not provide any information regarding when Makshanoff’s leave began, leaving the public with limited knowledge on the situation. It wasn’t until contacted a reporter that the city confirmed Makshanoff’s leave.

In the absence of James Makshanoff, Assistant City Manager Anita D. Gutierrez will serve as the acting city manager. However, Gluba did not disclose the length of Makshanoff’s leave, leaving the timeline of his return uncertain.

Efforts to reach Makshanoff, the mayor, and council members for further comment have been unsuccessful, adding to the mystery surrounding his leave. Makshanoff, who joined the city in January 2019, previously served as the city manager in San Clemente before starting his role in Pomona.

As more information becomes available, the public hopes for transparency and clarity regarding the circumstances leading to Makshanoff’s unannounced leave of absence. City officials have been contacted multiple times for additional comments, but have not provided any further insight into the situation.