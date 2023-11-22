New Article: Rise in Cyber Crime Threatens Individuals’ Mental Well-being

In a tragic incident in Nizamabad district, the dark reality of cyber crime has come to the fore once again. Y Kannaiah Goud, a contestant in the upcoming Telangana assembly election, took his own life after falling victim to a nude WhatsApp call fraud. The 29-year-old was blackmailed cyber criminals, threatening to release morphed videos of him on social media if he did not pay them a hefty amount.

Goud, who made a living as a vegetable vendor and was also an activist, received a video call from an unknown number. Much to his shock, he was met with the image of a nude woman on the other end. Unbeknownst to him, his face was recorded during the call and used to create a morphed video. The perpetrators then proceeded to demand a sum of Rs 10 lakh, putting immense pressure on Goud.

Trapped in this distressing situation, Goud chose to end his life in his home in Sai Nagar, with his family away at the time. The police suspect that this is yet another case of a ‘honeytrap’ operation, where unsuspecting individuals are lured into compromising situations and then manipulated for financial gain.

This horrific incident highlights the urgent need for increased awareness and stronger measures to combat cyber crime. As our lives become more entwined with technology, the threat of cyber attacks looms large, not just on our financial security but on our mental well-being as well.