Election Commission Considers Holding Political Parties Accountable for Social Media Content

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is contemplating changes to ensure that political parties and leaders can be held accountable for their social media activity. Currently, there is a lack of clarity in the existing policy regarding the consequences for parties that violate the model code of conduct on social media. As a result, recent show cause notices issued to parties such as the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party were not acted upon.

The ECI is now considering implementing measures such as enabling takedown notices for political parties that engage in mocking or ridiculing leaders from other parties. They are also looking into how parties can use missed calls to spread their campaign messages. Additionally, the ECI intends to address the issue of misleading advertisements examining and rectifying gaps in the People’s Representation Act.

According to an official familiar with the matter, the ECI aims to achieve moral censure in cases involving the model code of conduct without stifling the free exchange of ideas. In previous instances, show cause notices were issued to politicians and parties for posts on social media that crossed the line from satire to defamation. However, due to policy constraints, the ECI was unable to take further action.

Former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi suggested that while there may not be specific laws restricting political parties’ social media messaging, the ECI can use its influence to discourage inappropriate behavior. He cited the example of the ECI employing existing laws and its authority to prevent parties from using misleading messaging through other channels.

Overall, the ECI’s efforts to ensure accountability for social media content align with their commitment to maintaining ethical standards during elections. By addressing policy gaps and clarifying the consequences for misconduct, the ECI aims to promote fair and informed political discourse on social media platforms.