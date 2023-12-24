Polk County Ends Curbside Recycling, Encourages Alternative Methods

Polk County in Florida has made the decision to discontinue curbside recycling, much to the disappointment of many residents who have been practicing the “reduce, reuse, recycle” mantra in their households. The change, set to take effect next October, will impact approximately 140,000 households in unincorporated Polk County.

The decision to end curbside recycling comes as County Commissioner George Lindsey explains that the current recycling system is not achieving the desired results. Despite residents’ efforts to separate recyclables from their regular waste, a significant portion of the items that are intended for recycling end up in landfills anyway, either due to contamination or being unsuitable for the recycling process.

In addition to the environmental concerns, the discontinuation of curbside recycling is also driven financial considerations. The cost of the recycling process now amounts to double the expense of hauling all waste to the landfill. The county incurs a cost of $100 per ton for recycling, whereas landfill disposal is a more cost-effective option.

While this decision may be disheartening for those who prioritize recycling, Polk County officials are offering alternative methods for residents who still wish to recycle. They will have the option of taking their recyclable items to the Polk County Landfill in Winter Haven or utilizing private companies that offer curbside pick-up services for recycling.

The cessation of curbside recycling in Polk County underscores the challenges faced local governments in managing waste disposal and recycling programs effectively. It serves as a reminder for individuals to be mindful of their consumption patterns, find alternative ways to recycle, and explore other eco-friendly practices to minimize their impact on the environment.