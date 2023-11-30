New Beginnings: A Reflection on Ethics in Education

A shocking incident at New Beginnings High School in Lakeland has raised concerns about the responsibility and ethics of educators. Jerron Dunn, a substitute English teacher at the school, has been arrested for allegedly using Snapchat to send explicit videos to two of his students. This disturbing behavior has rightfully led to his apprehension and subsequent charges.

The students involved, aged 17 and 18, bravely brought the incident to light confiding in their guidance counselor. According to their accounts, Dunn added himself as a friend on Snapchat, initiating communication that quickly took a sinister turn. The 17-year-old victim revealed that Dunn had messaged her, asking her to visit his house. When she declined, he persisted and eventually sent her the explicit video.

Similarly, the 18-year-old victim shared that she accepted Dunn’s friend request on Snapchat, only to be met with disturbing advances. Dunn expressed a desire to start a relationship with her, despite the clear power imbalance between them. He continued to send explicit videos and suggested a “friends with benefits” arrangement. Both victims displayed remarkable resilience in rejecting his inappropriate advances.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office acted swiftly, arresting Dunn and pressing charges including sex offense on a student an authority figure and transmission of material harmful to a minor. Moreover, a forensic analysis of Dunn’s phone is underway, indicating the possibility of further charges. Sheriff Grady Judd has urged anyone who may have been victimized Dunn to come forward and seek justice.

This distressing incident raises important questions about the role of educators and the duty they have to their students. As responsible adults, it is imperative that teachers prioritize the well-being and safeguarding of their students above all else. We must use this unfortunate situation as an opportunity to reflect on the ethics involved in the field of education.

