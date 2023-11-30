Florida Substitute Teacher Charged with Sending Explicit Messages to Students

LAKELAND, Fla. — A high school substitute teacher in Polk County, Florida, has been arrested for allegedly sending sexually explicit messages to two teenage students on Snapchat, according to authorities.

Jerron Dunn, 32, now faces charges of a sex offense on a student an authority figure and transmission of material harmful to a minor, announced the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

The investigation began when two female students, aged 17 and 18, reported the incidents to their guidance counselor at New Beginnings High School in Lakeland. They claimed to have received explicit videos from Dunn on the social media app.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dunn had borrowed a phone charger from the 17-year-old and used her phone to add himself to her Snapchat account. He then proceeded to send messages and a video, inviting her to his house.

Similarly, the 18-year-old disclosed that she had accepted a friend request from Dunn on Snapchat, leading to him showering her with compliments and expressing a desire for a relationship. Despite her protests, Dunn continued to send messages and videos, even suggesting a “friend with benefits” arrangement.

Deputies confirmed that Dunn admitted to the charges against him during the course of their investigation.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd expressed concern over the abuse of authority. “This suspect used his position of authority over students to groom them and attempt to have sex with them; our hope is that there are no other victims,” he stated, urging anyone who may have been victimized Dunn to come forward.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about this case or potential additional victims to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

