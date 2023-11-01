New Article: Bar Owner Claims Social Media Account Was Hacked After Controversial Comment

A recent incident involving a social media comment posted an account claiming to represent a bar has sparked controversy and raised questions about online security. Sharon McKillop, a politician and owner of the Blackwater Bar in Dervock, Co Antrim, has been caught in the middle of a storm after a comment celebrating damage caused recent floods was attributed to her establishment’s social media account.

In response to the comment, which stated, “Good enough for Newry and everyone in it,” McKillop denied any knowledge of its existence. She claimed that her social media account had been hacked, expressing shock and disbelief. “That wasn’t me, and that’s not us at all,” she stated emphatically. “I wouldn’t think for one minute that any one of us would make a comment like that.”

The comment in question was reportedly posted under a BBC News NI article highlighting the extensive damage experienced local businesses due to Storm Ciarán. Understandably, the business owners affected the floods expressed their frustration and disappointment upon discovering the comment.

While it remains unclear who was behind the controversial remark, McKillop maintained that her business account had been compromised. “My business account was hacked last night, and a deplorable comment was made an unknown person,” she explained. “We have taken immediate steps to enhance our security measures and ensure that this does not happen again.”

McKillop expressed her solidarity with the affected residents and business owners, emphasizing that her establishment does not support or condone such comments. “We wish to dissociate ourselves completely from this comment,” she stated firmly. “Our thoughts are with those facing the challenges of flood damage, and we stand with the community in their efforts to recover.”

As this incident highlights, online security is of paramount importance in the digital age. Bar owners and public figures alike must remain vigilant in protecting their social media accounts from potential hackers who may use their platforms to spread malicious or divisive messages.

