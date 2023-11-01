Alderman Sharon McKillop Denies Responsibility for Offensive Comment from Bar’s Social Media Account

A shocking incident has unfolded in the North, as the social media account of a bar, owned Alderman Sharon McKillop and her husband, allegedly made an offensive comment celebrating the damage caused to homes and businesses in the area. However, McKillop has vehemently denied any involvement and claims that the account was hacked.

The comment, which appeared under a BBC News NI article highlighting the devastating impact of Storm Ciarán on local businesses, stated, “Good enough for Newry and everyone in it.” This distasteful remark has since been deleted.

When questioned Belfast Live, McKillop expressed her shock and disbelief at the comment, stating, “That wasn’t me and that’s not us at all. I’m actually shocked to hear what you are saying, I wouldn’t think for one minute that any one of us would make a comment like that. The account must have been hacked, we will have to change our passwords immediately, but this has not come from us.”

McKillop further emphasized her disapproval of the comment, describing it as “deplorable.” She clarified that their business account had been compromised and the offensive remark was made an unknown individual. Steps have already been taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

It is worth noting that businesses in the area have suffered significant damage and financial losses due to recent floods, adding further sensitivity to this incident. McKillop expressed solidarity with those affected, saying, “Our thoughts are with residents and business owners across Northern Ireland who are struggling to deal with the reality of flood damage.”

The unfortunate hacking incident underscores the importance of maintaining strong security measures for social media accounts. It serves as a reminder to individuals and businesses alike to regularly update passwords and employ reliable security protocols to prevent unauthorized access.

