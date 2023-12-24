Social Media Accounts Linked to Political Party Fuel Slanderous Campaign Against Pakistani Judges

In a troubling revelation, it has been uncovered that certain social media accounts, affiliated with a specific political party, have been promoting propaganda and defamation against Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and other judges of the Supreme Court. According to a report federal investigative agencies, this slanderous campaign was pre-planned and centered around an old Aviation Division letter.

The controversy began when an Aviation Division letter regarding the exemption of serving judges and their spouses from body searches at airports was widely circulated on social media. This led to an uproar, with many questioning the integrity of the judiciary. However, the Supreme Court later clarified that it had never sought any exemptions for judges’ spouses from body searches.

The report reveals that the defamatory campaign against the judges continued despite the court’s clarification. It also highlights the alarming fact that these social media accounts are linked to a political party, suggesting a deliberate attempt to influence public opinion and undermine the judiciary.

Legal experts have condemned this trend of pressuring judges through online trolls and propaganda. They argue that targeting the chief justice and other judges could be an attempt to sway the outcome of cases being heard them.

This revelation raises serious concerns about the independence and integrity of the judiciary in Pakistan. It calls for immediate action to be taken against those responsible for spreading defamatory propaganda against the apex court. Upholding the sanctity of the judiciary is crucial for the justice system and the overall functioning of a democratic society.