Nova Scotia Premier Fires Staffer Over Antisemitic Post

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has taken swift action after an antisemitic post was discovered on the social media account of a political staffer. Nargis DeMolitor, a former Tory candidate and advisor to Immigration Minister Jill Balser, posted a comment referring to Israel as “the Nazi’s of 21st century.” DeMolitor later claimed that her account had been hacked.

The Progressive Conservative Party launched an investigation, which revealed that the unauthorized access to DeMolitor’s account was carried out a party member. As a result, the individual’s party membership was revoked. Premier Houston addressed the issue in the provincial legislature, stating that a provincial employee had also shared social media login information with someone outside of the government, making the unauthorized access easier.

Premier Houston emphasized the party’s zero-tolerance policy towards hate and discrimination, stating that there is no place for such behavior in the PC Party or Nova Scotia. He also mentioned that the investigation was conducted party staff and the province’s cybersecurity unit.

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill emphasized the importance of following appropriate protocols and contacting the privacy commissioner if necessary. He emphasized the need for elected officials to be aware of best practices in managing social media accounts and protecting against unauthorized access. NDP Leader Claudia Chender expressed her satisfaction with how the matter was handled and highlighted the importance of providing leadership and calm during challenging times.

The swift action taken Premier Houston in response to the antisemitic post demonstrates the party’s commitment to addressing hate and discrimination. By promptly terminating the staffer responsible for the post, the Premier has sent a strong message that such behavior will not be tolerated. It is essential for elected officials to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect their social media accounts.

