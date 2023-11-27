New Campaigning Strategies Emerge as Wall Writing Faces Challenges

With the recent stringent rules implemented the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding wall writing, political parties in Hyderabad are adopting alternative campaigning tools such as flexis and social media. This shift comes as a response to the new regulations that require candidates to disclose their poll expenditure, including the amount spent on wall writings. Furthermore, artists’ names and contact numbers must now be mentioned on the walls, adding to the complexity and costs involved.

During a tour of various constituencies in Hyderabad, including Secunderabad, Sanathnagar, Malkajgiri, Kukatpally, Uppal, and Secunderabad Cantonment, it was evident that wall writings have become increasingly scarce. The rising expenses of raw materials and labor charges have made wall writing a costly affair, with painters charging around Rs12,000 to Rs15,000 for their services. The content and placement of the wall writings are decided based on the candidates’ preferences and permissions granted the returning officers.

This transition towards flexis and social media has been welcomed some resident welfare associations (RWAs) who have experienced issues with wall writings in the past. Previously, these associations would grant permission for political parties to use walls for their campaigns. However, the parties often failed to remove the writings after the elections, leading to cluttered walls. M Kishore, a resident of Vikrampuri in Karkhana, recalled an incident where the Congress party was allowed to use walls but failed to remove them after their candidate’s defeat in the polls.

As political parties adapt to new campaigning strategies, the use of flexis and social media is likely to become more prevalent. These methods offer greater flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and ease of communication compared to traditional wall writings. While wall writing may still play a role in specific cases, especially where regulations permit, the trend toward alternative methods demonstrates the importance of adaptability and innovation in modern political campaigns.

FAQ

What are flexis?

Flexis, short for flex banners or flex prints, are large format, digitally printed banners typically made of flexible materials like vinyl. They are commonly used for outdoor advertisements, including political campaigns, due to their durability and weather resistance.

How do social media platforms contribute to campaigning?

Social media platforms provide a powerful means of reaching a wide audience and engaging with supporters. Political parties use social media to share updates, promote their policies, mobilize volunteers, and connect with voters through targeted advertising and interactive content.

Why did the Election Commission introduce stringent rules for wall writing?

The Election Commission of India introduced stricter regulations for wall writing in order to increase transparency in election campaigns. The rules require candidates to disclose their poll expenditure, making it mandatory to account for the costs associated with wall writings. Additionally, including the artists’ names and contact numbers on the walls seeks to ensure accountability and regulate the use of wall space for campaign purposes.