David Brooks Faces Backlash on Twitter for Controversial Tweet about Economy

Popular political commentator and New York Times columnist, David Brooks, has found himself at the center of a Twitter storm recently after posting a controversial tweet about the American economy. The 62-year-old shared an image of a $78 meal at Newark Airport, claiming that it was an example of why Americans think the economy is terrible.

The tweet quickly gained traction, with over 3.2 million views and counting. However, instead of garnering support, Brooks was met with a wave of criticism from social media users who accused him of being out of touch with the reality faced most Americans. One user sarcastically commented, “Americans think the economy is terrible because journalists like David Brooks are misrepresenting that economy with their comped meals at Newark airport that include 12-year single malt aged scotch and a wagyu beef burger.”

Others chimed in with similar sentiments, jokingly suggesting that Brooks should quit drinking and journalism to save money. Another user even challenged him to prove that the drink in his meal was not more expensive than the burger, promising to buy him a bottle of Johnny Walker Blue if he could do so.

This incident has certainly put a dent in David Brooks’ reputation, causing many to question his understanding of the economic struggles faced the average American. Despite the backlash, Brooks continues his work as a political and cultural commentator at the New York Times, where he has been a voice in the media landscape for many years.

