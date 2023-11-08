Meta Implements New Policy to Disclose Digitally Altered Political Adverts

Meta, the parent company of popular social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is taking a proactive stance against the potential spread of deepfakes and misinformation during the 2024 US presidential election. In a recent announcement, Meta unveiled a policy that requires advertisers to disclose when they digitally create or alter political advertisements.

The policy applies to political adverts that manipulate real individuals or events, as well as those that present fabricated content. Advertisers will need to reveal any digitally generated audio or video that depicts an event that supposedly took place. The new guidelines also extend to advertisements about social issues.

This move comes in response to concerns that the growing development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology could facilitate the dissemination of false information. Meta’s generative AI tools created a buzz in the advertising industry, allowing advertisers to automatically generate various text variations and adjust the size of their adverts. However, Meta has explicitly prohibited the use of these tools for political advertising.

In a bid to combat fraudulent and deceptive content, YouTube parent company Google was the first major digital advertising platform to require advertisers to disclose synthetic content in their ads that inauthentically portrays real people or events.

US president Joe Biden recently issued an executive order directing the commerce department to address the issue of AI-generated content and the need for labeling such content, including deepfakes, to safeguard free and fair elections.

Meta’s policy comes as a response to growing concerns raised lawmakers and industry leaders. In a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, US senator Amy Klobuchar and House member Yvette Clarke requested information about the company’s efforts to address these threats to democratic elections.

While Meta’s disclosure rules carry penalties for repeated violations, inconsequential or immaterial alterations, such as cropping or sharpening images, will be exempted from the requirements.

