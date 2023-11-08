Meta Implements New Policy on Ad Disclosure

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has announced a new policy that requires advertisers to disclose if their ads feature digitally created or altered content, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The policy aims to address concerns regarding fake images, videos, and audio that can be used to promote political or social issues.

Under the new regulations, advertisers must make it clear when their ads contain AI-generated content. Meta will add a small note to these ads, informing viewers that the content has been created using artificial intelligence technology. The policy will be implemented worldwide in the coming year.

However, the new guidelines do not prohibit the use of fake videos, images, or audio on the platforms. Instead, Meta will ensure that information about the digital alteration is disclosed in the advertising flow. This disclosure will also be visible in Meta’s Ad Library. Examples provided Meta of inconsequential alterations include adjustments to image size or sharpness. Nevertheless, if these alterations change the claims made in the ad, they may still be deemed problematic and subject to removal.

While Meta did not provide specific details on how advertisers will flag these ads or the consequences for non-compliance, it clarified that any advertisements that violate its policies will be removed, whether created artificial intelligence or real people. Additionally, the company’s fact-checking team will assess content for alterations and prevent ads that have been deemed “altered” from running.

Meta’s president for global affairs, Nick Clegg, explained in a series of tweets that this new policy builds upon the company’s existing transparency measures for political ads. Advertisers in this category are already required to go through an authorization process and include a “Paid for” disclaimer on their ads, which are stored in Meta’s public Ad Library for seven years.

Overall, Meta’s decision to implement this new policy reflects its commitment to combatting deceptive advertising practices and ensuring transparency for users in the digital realm.

