Meta Implements New Policy for AI-Created Political Ads on Facebook and Instagram

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced its latest policy aimed at AI-created content. In a recent blog post, Meta stated that political advertisers on its platforms will be required to disclose when an ad has been digitally altered or created using artificial intelligence (AI). This policy applies to any photorealistic image or video or realistic sounding audio that has been digitally manipulated.

The disclosure requirement extends to ads that depict real individuals saying or doing things they did not actually say or do. Additionally, if an ad features a fictional person that looks realistic, a disclosure must also be included. The same applies to political ads that use manipulated footage of real events or manufactured footage of realistic events.

However, Meta has outlined a few exceptions to the disclosure requirement. Inconsequential or immaterial uses of AI or digital manipulation, such as adjusting image size, cropping, color correction, and image sharpening, will not necessitate a disclosure. Nevertheless, any digital manipulation that alters the claims or issues raised in the ad must still be disclosed.

It’s important to note that these AI-created or altered ads are subject to Facebook and Instagram’s existing rules regarding deceptive or dangerous content. The company’s fact-checking partners will continue to assess these ads for misinformation or deceptive elements.

As AI technologies continue to advance, Meta’s new policy sets the groundwork for standards around AI-created content in political advertising. With the approach of major elections, including the 2024 U.S. Presidential election, the influence of AI in political campaigns is predicted to be more significant than ever before. Meta’s policy will officially roll out in 2024, affecting political advertisers worldwide.

