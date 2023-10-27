Bytes: Week in Review – Big Tech Under Scrutiny for Impact on Mental Health

In a groundbreaking move, dozens of states are taking legal action against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, over concerns about the harmful impact these platforms have on the mental health of young users. The states argue that addictive features implemented Meta aim to keep children engaged on their sites at the expense of their well-being. This comes as the importance of addressing the mental health consequences of social media use, particularly among the youth, has gained increasing recognition.

While Congress grapples with internal disarray, plans to tackle deepfakes ahead of the 2024 election are being disrupted. Deepfakes, which are digitally manipulated videos or audios that convincingly depict someone saying or doing something they didn’t, have the potential to spread misinformation and manipulate public opinion. With the upcoming elections, it is crucial to address this issue promptly and effectively to maintain the integrity of the democratic process.

Additionally, the White House is preparing to release an executive order on artificial intelligence (AI) next week. The order aims to provide comprehensive guidelines and regulations for the development and use of AI technologies. As AI continues to advance and permeate various aspects of society, ensuring ethical and responsible integration is crucial.

Overall, the tech industry is facing increasing scrutiny and accountability. The impact of technology on mental health, the spread of deepfakes, and the responsible use of AI are all subjects of concern. It is imperative for policymakers, tech companies, and the public to collaborate in addressing these challenges to ensure the well-being and integrity of our digital landscape.

FAQs

1. What are deepfakes?

Deepfakes refer to digitally manipulated videos or audios that convincingly depict someone saying or doing something they didn’t. These manipulated media pieces have the potential to spread misinformation and manipulate public opinion.

2. What is the executive order on artificial intelligence (AI)?

The executive order on AI is a set of guidelines and regulations that the White House is preparing to release. It aims to provide comprehensive guidance on the development and use of AI technologies, ensuring ethical and responsible integration.

3. Why is addressing the impact of technology on mental health important?

Addressing the impact of technology on mental health is crucial because excessive use of social media and other digital platforms can have adverse effects on individuals, particularly young users. Understanding and mitigating these effects can help promote healthier digital habits and protect well-being.

Sources:

– States sue Meta claiming its social platforms are addictive and harm children’s mental health: AP News

– The Facebook Files: The Wall Street Journal

– Scoop: AI executive order expected Monday: Axios