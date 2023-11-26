New WhatsApp Scam: Impersonating Police Officers

Cyprus police have issued a warning about a new type of telephone scam targeting unsuspecting citizens through the popular messaging app WhatsApp. Scammers are adopting a new tactic making video calls instead of traditional phone calls, impersonating police officers in an attempt to deceive individuals.

During these fraudulent video calls, the scammers speak in English and request personal and banking information, such as ID and credit card numbers. The police have made it clear that these calls are fraudulent and do not originate from the Cyprus Police.

To safeguard against falling victim to this scam, the public is urged to exercise caution and avoid responding to calls or following instructions received from these malicious individuals. Furthermore, individuals should refrain from clicking on any links sent to them and avoid sharing any codes received on their mobile phones with others.

One aspect highlighted the police is the use of SMS two-factor authentication. This method of verification typically involves receiving a security code via text message to confirm the user’s identity. Scammers may attempt to exploit this system to gain access to sensitive information.

In the unfortunate event that someone has already disclosed their bank details during such a call, the police emphasize the importance of immediately contacting their bank to prevent any illicit use of the provided information.

It is essential for WhatsApp users to remain vigilant and skeptical of unsolicited calls, particularly those claiming to be from law enforcement authorities. Being aware of these scams can help individuals protect themselves and their finances from falling into the wrong hands.

FAQ:

Q: How are scammers conducting the WhatsApp scam?

A: Scammers are impersonating police officers through video calls on WhatsApp, deceiving individuals into providing personal and banking information.

Q: What should I do if I receive such a call?

A: It is advised to be cautious, not respond to the call or follow any instructions, and report the incident to the local authorities.

Q: What can I do to protect myself from falling victim to this scam?

A: Avoid clicking on any links sent unknown individuals, refrain from sharing codes received on your mobile phone, and contact your bank immediately if you have already disclosed your bank details.

Q: How does SMS two-factor authentication play a role in this scam?

A: Scammers may try to exploit the security system tricking individuals into sharing the security codes received via SMS, potentially gaining access to sensitive information.