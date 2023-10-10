Warning Regarding Inappropriate WhatsApp Group Circulating Amongst Young People in Yorkshire

Police in North Yorkshire have issued a warning about an “inappropriate” WhatsApp group that is currently circulating amongst young people in the Selby area. The force has launched an investigation into the group, which is said to involve child sexual exploitation.

While the exact details of what is happening on the messaging app have not been disclosed, the police are determined to establish the full circumstances of how the group was created. They have urged parents to ensure that their children are not part of this group and to monitor their devices closely.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police stated, “An investigation has been launched to establish the full circumstances including how the group was created. Parents are asked to ensure their children are not part of this group and to continue to monitor their devices.”

The police have also provided resources for parents who suspect their child may be at risk of sexual exploitation. They can visit the North Yorkshire Police website or call 101 for further assistance.

It is crucial for parents to be vigilant and to educate their children about online safety. The internet can be a valuable tool, but it also poses risks, especially when it comes to the vulnerability of young people. By staying informed and engaged, parents can help protect their children from such inappropriate and potentially dangerous situations.

Source: North Yorkshire Police

More information on keeping children safe online can be found at [source].