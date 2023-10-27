Protect Yourself from Cyber Fraud During Deepavali Festival

The Tiruchi City Police is urging the public to be cautious and avoid clicking or sharing suspicious web links related to popular online stores. With the Deepavali festival just around the corner, cyber fraudsters are taking advantage of the festive spirit creating fake websites to lure unsuspecting customers with tempting offers.

In recent incidents, malicious URLs disguised as restaurants, textiles, and jewellery shops have been circulated through social media platforms. These cyber offenders use enticing gift vouchers and coupon codes to attract customers, but in reality, it’s all a scam. The intended outcome is to deceive people and steal their hard-earned money.

To protect yourself and others from falling victim to these deceptive schemes, the police have advised against clicking on or sharing such malicious links on social media. It’s crucial not to disclose any personal information or financial details through these fraudulent websites. By remaining vigilant and cautious, you can safeguard yourself from becoming a victim of cyber fraud.

If you do happen to lose money to these cyber fraudsters, it’s essential to report the incident immediately. The Tiruchi City Police has set up a dedicated round-the-clock toll-free helpline, reachable at 1930, where you can seek assistance and receive prompt redress. Remember, the sooner you alert the authorities, the quicker they can take action to recover your funds and apprehend the criminals behind these scams.

Deepavali is a time for joy and celebration, but it’s also crucial to stay vigilant, especially when it comes to online transactions. By adopting a cautious approach and being aware of potential cyber threats, you can enjoy a safe and secure festive season.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How can I protect myself from cyber fraud?

A: Avoid clicking on suspicious web links, especially those offering tempting offers and deals. Do not share personal or financial information on such websites.

Q: What should I do if I’ve been a victim of cyber fraud?

A: Report the incident immediately to the authorities. Contact the Tiruchi City Police through the dedicated round-the-clock toll-free helpline at 1930 for quick assistance.

Q: Why are cyber fraudsters targeting people during the Deepavali festival?

A: Cyber fraudsters take advantage of the festive season to exploit people’s excitement and generosity. They create fake websites and lure customers with attractive offers to steal money and personal information.

Q: How can the police help in cases of cyber fraud?

A: The police can provide quick redress investigating the incident and taking appropriate action to recover lost funds. It is essential to alert the authorities promptly.