Don’t Fall Victim to New WhatsApp Scam Impersonating the Cyprus Police

The Cyprus Police have recently issued a warning to the public about a growing telephone scam that exploits the popular messaging application, WhatsApp. Fraudsters have devised a cunning scheme, impersonating the Cyprus Police through video calls to deceive unsuspecting individuals seeking assistance.

This type of scam operates in English, with the fraudsters pretending to represent the Police. They skillfully manipulate their victims, coercing them into sharing sensitive personal and financial information, such as identity documents, debit or credit card details, and more.

It’s important to note that these video calls are entirely fraudulent and have no association with the Cyprus Police. The scammers are cunningly disguising themselves as law enforcement officials to gain the trust of their targets.

To protect yourself from falling victim to this scam, it is crucial to exercise caution and follow these guidelines:

1. Avoid responding to any calls or instructions received from these fraudulent callers. The Cyprus Police will never contact individuals through WhatsApp or request personal banking information via unsolicited video calls.

2. Do not engage with any links provided these impersonators. Clicking on such links could potentially expose your device to malware or lead to phishing attempts.

3. Keep any codes received on your mobile phone confidential. Never share them with anyone, as they could be used to gain unauthorized access to your accounts or sensitive information.

If you have already provided your banking details during one of these fraudulent calls, it is imperative to take action immediately. Contact your banking institution promptly to inform them of the situation and prevent any unauthorized use of your data.

Remember, the Cyprus Police will always follow proper channels of communication and will never request sensitive information or engage in video calls through WhatsApp. Stay vigilant and keep your personal information secure to avoid falling victim to these scams.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How can I identify a fraudulent call?

A: Fraudulent calls often impersonate the Cyprus Police, requesting personal and financial information. Be skeptical of unsolicited video calls and requests for sensitive details.

Q: Can I trust all video calls received through WhatsApp?

A: Not all video calls can be trusted. Remain cautious and verify the identity of the caller if you have any doubts. The Cyprus Police do not contact individuals via WhatsApp for personal or financial matters.

Q: What should I do if I’ve already shared my banking details?

A: If you have fallen victim to this scam and shared your banking details, contact your banking institution immediately to prevent unauthorized use of your data.