Beware of Gift Card Scams this Holiday Season

Summary: Authorities are warning holiday shoppers to be cautious of gift card scams known as card draining. Recently, a man in California was arrested for tampering with gift cards at a Target store. The scam involves modifying the bar code on gift cards and stealing the funds loaded onto them. Police have identified this scam operating across California and various parts of the country. As a precaution, law enforcement agencies are urging shoppers to examine gift cards for signs of tampering, such as scuffs or scratches near the bar code. Some police departments are even advising customers to avoid purchasing gift cards altogether. To protect yourself, ensure that the gift card is sealed and the protective cover and pin tape are intact. If you suspect any tampering, do not buy the card and report it to the store manager. In the event that a purchased gift card is compromised, contact the gift card company immediately to freeze the card and request a refund.

Protect Yourself from Holiday Gift Card Scams

