How Digital Traces Led to the Arrest of Shooting Suspects

Sioux Falls police have successfully apprehended two suspects involved in a shooting incident, thanks to the use of cutting-edge technology combined with traditional investigative methods. 19-year-old Aleer Deng was charged with multiple felonies for his involvement in the shooting at The Monument on North Drive. The other suspect, Manarion Fuse, was also apprehended.

The police were able to track down Deng using a combination of surveillance video, car records, and social media. In a video posted just hours before the shooting, Deng and Fuse can be seen handling firearms, including a Smith and Wesson with a blue laser. This crucial piece of evidence helped establish their involvement in the crime.

By utilizing a real estate website, law enforcement authorities were able to determine the location where the incriminating videos were filmed. Fuse’s phone was subsequently searched, providing additional evidence to support the charges against him.

Sam Clemens, the public information officer for the Sioux Falls Police Department, highlighted the significant role that technology plays in modern-day criminal investigations. He emphasized that information shared on social media platforms can serve as a valuable source of evidence, leading to the swift identification and capture of suspects.

Fortunately, despite the severity of the attack, none of the three victims sustained serious injuries. The car was hit multiple bullets, as evidenced thirteen casings found at the scene. Remarkably, the headrest and a car seat were also penetrated gunfire.

The Sioux Falls community can rest assured that these suspects are now in custody, ensuring the safety of its residents. This incident serves as a reminder that digital traces can leave indelible marks and act as key elements in solving crimes. Thanks to the diligent work of law enforcement officers and the effective use of technology, justice has been served.

