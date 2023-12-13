Inspector General of Police Kashmir Reviews Security Measures in Ganderbal District

Summary: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir conducted a thorough review of security arrangements in Ganderbal district and inaugurated a recreational facility at DPL Ganderbal. The IGP emphasized the need for robust measures to counter disruptive elements and take stern action against those propagating terror narratives on social media.

In a recent meeting, IGP Kashmir, V. K. Birdi, accompanied Deputy Inspector General CKR Sujit Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar, reviewed the security arrangements across the district. The IGP was briefed on the overall security scenario and strategies to counter challenges posed disruptive elements.

Recognizing the evolving challenges, IGP Kashmir announced that the police will adopt robust measures and take firm action against individuals spreading a terror narrative and disturbing the peace on social media platforms. The IGP stressed the importance of impartial and stern action against law violators and urged law enforcement agencies to be well-prepared to respond swiftly to any security incidents.

During the review, special emphasis was also placed on detecting and preventing crimes against women. IGP Kashmir advised officers to ensure professional investigation in cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to ensure the conviction of the accused and effectively deal with the terrorist ecosystem.

Furthermore, the IGP directed police officers to intensify efforts in combating drug activities in the area. The gravity of the issue was highlighted, and the police force was urged to work diligently to curb the menace of drug trafficking, which poses a significant threat to the community’s well-being.

IGP Kashmir expressed confidence in the collective efforts of the security apparatus to uphold public safety and ensure a secure environment for all citizens. The IGP also emphasized the importance of actively engaging with community members to ensure peace and harmony in the area.

As part of the visit, V. K Birdi inaugurated a Canteen cum Recreation Hall at DPL Ganderbal and inspected the available infrastructure and facilities in the premises.