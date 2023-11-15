New Evidence Under Review for Potential Criminal Case Against Sydney Jumping Castle Business

Police in western Sydney are revisiting the evidence in the case of a jumping castle business that refused to do business with a Jewish school and proudly proclaimed it on social media, to determine if criminal charges should be pursued. Initial reports stated that no action would be taken, but a police spokesperson now says that officers are reevaluating the evidence and will release a statement later. This development comes amidst a series of incidents that have highlighted tensions between Israeli and Palestinian supporters in Sydney since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

One notable incident involved a suspected hammer attack on a car displaying the Palestinian flag at a shopping center. Police are currently investigating this incident. Premier Chris Minns expressed his outrage over the social media posts made Western Sydney Jump, the jumping castle business, in which they refused to accept a booking from Masada College, an independent Jewish school. The business labeled the school as “Zionist” and shared photos of Year 2 children, which drew widespread criticism.

The owner of Western Sydney Jump later clarified on Instagram that her issue was with Zionists and not the Jewish community as a whole. However, the police spokesperson emphasized that they are open to the possibility of criminal charges based on the evidence.

FAQs:

Q: What is the current status of the investigation into the jumping castle business?

A: The police are currently reviewing the evidence and will release a statement later regarding potential criminal charges.

Q: Why did the social media posts generate public outrage?

A: The posts Western Sydney Jump included refusing to accept a booking from a Jewish school, labeling the school as “Zionist,” and sharing photos of Year 2 children. These actions were widely criticized as discriminatory and inappropriate.

Q: What other incidents have occurred related to tensions between Israeli and Palestinian supporters in Sydney?

A: One notable incident was a suspected hammer attack on a car displaying the Palestinian flag at a shopping center. Investigations into this incident are ongoing.