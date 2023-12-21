York County Police Investigating Series of Package Thefts

Summary: York County Regional Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a string of package thefts along North Pine Street in Spring Grove Borough. The police have released a photo of the suspect and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

York County Regional Police are on the lookout for an individual believed to be responsible for a series of package thefts in the Spring Grove Borough area. The suspect, whose identity remains unknown, has been reportedly involved in multiple incidents along North Pine Street.

Authorities are urging residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police. The thefts have caused a great deal of concern among local residents who rely on online shopping for their holiday purchases.

“We take package thefts very seriously,” said Sgt. John Davis of the York County Regional Police. “We are actively investigating these incidents and are working tirelessly to identify the suspect responsible.”

To aid in their investigation, the police have released a photograph of the suspect. They are asking anyone who recognizes the individual or has any information pertaining to the thefts to come forward.

In a statement, the police department provided contact information for individuals wishing to provide tips. Those with relevant information are encouraged to call the police at 717-741-1259 Ext. 129 or submit tips online through the police department’s website.

“We rely on the public’s cooperation to help solve crimes like these,” Sgt. Davis emphasized. “Your assistance could greatly contribute to bringing this individual to justice and preventing further thefts in the community.”

As the investigation continues, the police are urging residents to take steps to protect their packages and ensure their safe delivery. They recommend tracking shipments, requiring signatures upon delivery, and considering alternate delivery locations if necessary.

The community is hopeful that with the assistance of the public, the suspect responsible for the package thefts will be identified and apprehended swiftly, restoring a sense of security to the area.