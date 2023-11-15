Breaking: Alexandria Middle School Student Admits to Sending Threatening Message

An Alexandria middle school student has confessed to sending a threatening message to her school’s Instagram page, according to a recently released search warrant affidavit. The incident occurred on October 11, when an Instagram account sent a direct message warning about an event on October 12, 2023. The message specifically targeted 11th and 12th-grade upper school teachers and threatened that more individuals would suffer.

The Alexandria Police described the message as accompanied photos depicting firearms, a pipe bomb, and machetes. School staff promptly alerted law enforcement, who reached out to Meta, Inc., the parent company of Instagram. With their assistance, the police were able to trace the associated T-Mobile phone number to a residence in Old Town.

Upon further investigation, the authorities interviewed the account holder, the mother of the student, who disclosed that her daughter is enrolled in an Alexandria middle school and uses the phone in question. The student ultimately admitted to both her mother and the police that she had sent the threatening messages using her black Google Android cellphone. The search warrant affidavit mentioned that the student had conducted online research to obtain the images included in the message.

Alexandria City Public Schools has chosen not to disclose which middle school was targeted and has refrained from commenting on any disciplinary actions taken against the student. Kathleen Mimberg, the ACPS Executive Director of Communications, explained that the school district does not comment on student matters.

This incident raises concerns about the impact of online platforms on student behavior and the potential consequences they may face for inappropriate actions. It serves as a reminder for parents, educators, and communities to continue promoting responsible online behavior and to foster an environment where students feel comfortable addressing their concerns without resorting to threats or harmful actions.