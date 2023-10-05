Increased Police Presence at Brampton Schools Following Bomb Threats

Parents and students in Brampton can expect to see an increased police presence at six schools after bomb threats were made online. Peel Regional Police (PRP) were alerted to the threats on Monday, with posts on social media platforms targeting several schools in Brampton. While the specific schools were not named, reports indicate that Bramalea Secondary School, St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, Notre Dame Secondary School, Holy Name of Mary Catholic Secondary School, North Park Secondary School, and Louise Arbour Secondary School are involved.

As a precautionary measure, officers will be present at the schools, and investigators are working closely with the Peel District School Board and the Dufferin Peel Catholic School Board to ensure the safety of the students. This is not the first time these schools have been targeted, as they were mentioned in a list circulating on social media last March regarding threats of a gunman entering the premises.

It is concerning that the new school year has barely begun and there have already been multiple incidents leading to lockdowns and hold-and-secure orders in Brampton and Mississauga. Just last week, Cawthra Park Secondary School in Mississauga went into lockdown after a parent showed up at the school, reportedly due to concerns of bullying. Additionally, another incident involving a possibly armed individual led to a lockdown and hold-and-secure orders at multiple schools in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police are urging anyone with information about these threats or incidents to come forward. They can be contacted at 905-453-3311. Alternatively, individuals can provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

