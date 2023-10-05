Greek Police Shut Down Illegal IPTV Service Costing Broadcasters Over €100 Million

Greek police have successfully shut down an illegal IPTV streaming service that is estimated to have cost broadcasters over €100 million. The service, which had been in operation for eight years, allegedly generated more than €25 million in profits. As part of the crackdown, ten individuals were arrested, a dozen cars were seized, and over €100,000 in cash was confiscated.

IPTV services, while appearing similar to legitimate streaming services, often sell unauthorized access to live TV channels such as ESPN and HBO. By offering these channels at a fraction of the price of legal services, these illegal operators are able to attract a large customer base.

According to a statement from the police, the criminals employed various methods to collect their profits, including manual collection, payments into foreign digital banks, and direct transfers to their own and their family members’ bank accounts. To manage their clientele effectively, the criminal organization used a specialized subscriber management program installed on computers or mobile phones.

This recent crackdown in Greece follows another notable case in the United Kingdom, where two individuals were sentenced for selling IPTV services and pirate boxes that allowed unauthorized access to TV programs. The accused individuals offered devices with built-in IPTV services, enabling users to access television content at significantly lower costs compared to traditional cable TV subscriptions.

Padraig McVicker, one of the convicted individuals, received a prison sentence of eight months and six years, while his accomplice, Gary Doherty, was sentenced to 175 hours of community service. Both individuals admitted to the charges of selling and distributing unauthorized decoders.

As media companies continue to put pressure on governments worldwide to combat piracy, an increasing number of criminal prosecutions are taking place. This highlights the ongoing battle against illegal IPTV services and the determination of authorities to protect the rights of content creators and broadcasters.

