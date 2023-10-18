Merseyside Police Officers Resign Over Offensive Messages

Two Merseyside police officers have resigned from the force following an investigation into their sharing of offensive messages. The messages, which included racist, homophobic, misogynistic, and transphobic slurs, were discovered detectives from the Professional Standards Department. Former Sergeant David Shaw was also found to have been in contact with a person facing criminal charges and failed to renew his declaration of a business interest in a joinery firm he owned on the side.

During an accelerated misconduct hearing chaired Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, it was revealed that Shaw had shared a derogatory joke about Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson just two days after she was shot in the head and suffered severe injuries. The messages, which were sent between 2018 and 2022, included jokes about violence against women, derogatory comments about different sexual orientations and gender identities, and mocking of female colleagues within the force.

Although Shaw and his colleague, PC Chris Gawronek, did not fight for their careers and resigned before the hearing without responding to the charges, they were found guilty of gross misconduct. The two officers were accused of breaching standards of behavior related to Discreditable Conduct, Authority, Respect & Courtesy, Challenging and reporting Improper Conduct, Honesty and Integrity, and Orders and Instructions.

Chief Constable Kennedy emphasized that their actions undermined public confidence in policing and were a betrayal of the oath they had taken. She expressed that the communities of Merseyside would be disgusted the officers’ behavior and highlighted the importance of rebuilding trust in communities.

As a result of their dismissal, both officers will be added to the College of Policing barred list, which prevents them from taking up any other policing job in the UK. Merseyside Police’s head of the Professional Standards Unit, Temporary Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Baker, condemned the officers’ behavior and encouraged all staff and officers to challenge inappropriate conduct through their Call it Out campaign.

Overall, this case highlights the commitment of Merseyside Police to address and remove improper conduct within their ranks and maintain public trust in policing.

Sources:

Merseyside Police

Image: Merseyside Police