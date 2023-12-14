Authorities Seek Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle and Suspects after Johnson Store Burglary

Authorities in Lamoille County are seeking public assistance in locating a stolen vehicle and two suspects following a recent burglary at the River Valley Store in Johnson. The incident occurred on Sunday morning, prompting a swift response from local law enforcement.

During the burglary, the suspects made off with over 50 cartons of cigarettes, 60 vape cartridges, and a substantial amount of coins equating to $450. Surveillance footage captured the suspects fleeing the scene in a Dodge 5500 dump truck. The total losses from the stolen items and the damages sustained the business are estimated to be around $12,000.

The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department has identified the perpetrators as Amanda Laraway and Dilian Jiron, both of whom are currently at large. The authorities have issued a statewide alert for the stolen truck and have sought arrest warrants for Laraway and Jiron.

In their efforts to apprehend the suspects and recover the stolen property, law enforcement agencies are urging anyone with information to come forward. If you have any relevant details regarding the incident, please contact the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department at 802-888-3502.

The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are relying on community support to aid in the successful resolution of the case. By working together, law enforcement and the public can help ensure that justice is served and the stolen property is returned to its rightful owners.