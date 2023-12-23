Man at Large After Armed Robbery at Dollar Store in Detroit

A man is currently being sought the Detroit Police Department in connection with an armed robbery at a Dollar Store on the city’s east side. The incident took place on Sunday (Oct. 29) at 3:40 p.m. at the Dollar Store located in the 20100 block of Van Dyke Avenue.

According to officials, the suspect entered the store and proceeded to grab multiple items. As he attempted to leave, an employee confronted him in an effort to retrieve the stolen items. It was at this point that the suspect indicated he was armed and fled the scene.

The Detroit Police Department has released a description of the suspect and a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident. The suspect, described as a 30-year-old male, was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, white hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, and black shoes.

The suspect was seen getting into an older model Dodge Ram 1500 with a two-tone (black and silver) color scheme. The truck also has a distinctive black stripe down the middle.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers can be submitted online and will remain anonymous.

It is important to provide any information that may assist in apprehending the suspect, as the incident poses a threat to community safety. The Detroit Police Department is actively investigating the incident and seeking the public’s help in bringing the individual responsible to justice.