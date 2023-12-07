Search Underway for Robbery Suspect in Saginaw Township

Saginaw Township Police are appealing to the general public for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a recent robbery at the Kroger store on State Street. The incident occurred on Monday, December 4th, at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Authorities responded to a report of a robbery at the Kroger, located at 4672 State St. The suspect entered the store and approached the customer service desk, where he allegedly brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register. After obtaining the cash, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, driving towards State Street.

Law enforcement officials are now seeking the public’s help in identifying the individual responsible for this crime. The suspect is described as a thin-built man who was dressed in a blue hooded sweatshirt, light-colored jeans, and white shoes. The vehicle used in the robbery appeared to be a white Nissan Altima with noticeable damage. Notably, the front passenger side of the car either had a spare tire or was missing a rim, and the license plate was covered with a rag.

The investigation is still ongoing as authorities collect evidence and review surveillance footage from the surrounding area. In the meantime, the Saginaw Township Police Department is urging anyone with relevant information to contact them at 989-791-7226 or to reach out through their official Facebook page.

The local community is urged to be vigilant and cooperative in this collective effort to bring the suspect to justice. By working together, law enforcement and the public can help maintain the safety and security of Saginaw Township.