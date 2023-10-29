Authorities Searching for Suspect Following Deadly Shooting at Worcester State University

Law enforcement authorities are currently conducting a search for an 18-year-old individual named Kevin Rodriguez in connection with a fatal shooting that took place at Worcester State University on Saturday. The incident occurred in a parking lot near the student dormitory Wasylean Hall.

A teenager from Southbridge, identified as 18-year-old Richard Neives, was apprehended close to the scene of the shooting, facing charges of trespassing and carrying a firearm without a license. It is not yet clear if Neives is directly linked to the shooting.

Kevin Rodriguez, who last resided in Lawrence, is wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder. Authorities consider him to be armed and dangerous, urging the public to immediately contact 911 if Rodriguez is spotted.

The 19-year-old male victim who tragically lost his life due to the shooting, along with a 21-year-old male who sustained non life-threatening injuries, have not yet been publicly identified. Both individuals were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment following the incident.

According to law enforcement officials, neither the victims nor the individuals responsible for the shooting were students at Worcester State University.

An ongoing investigation the Worcester Police, Worcester State University Police, and Massachusetts State Police, including detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, is underway to gather further details and uncover the circumstances surrounding the event.

Anyone with information about Kevin Rodriguez should call the Massachusetts State Police detectives at (508) 453-7589 or the Massachusetts State Police Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1 800-527-8873).