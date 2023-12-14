Loaded Gun and Cocaine Found at Hinesburg Community School

Summary:

In a surprising discovery, a loaded gun and a bag of cocaine were found on the playground of Hinesburg Community School. The incident took place on Friday morning when a student stumbled upon the firearm. Police were alerted, and an attempt was made to search the school. However, school officials refused access to a kindergarten class outside at that time to avoid alarming the young students. Later, another student found a bag containing an unidentified substance in the same area, which was later confirmed to be cocaine.

The school principal sent an email to parents, notifying them of the alarming incident. Despite the discovery of dangerous items, the school did not go into lockdown, which led to many parents being unaware of the police response until the end of the day.

The investigation is still ongoing to determine any connection between the gun, cocaine, and a previous incident involving a suspect who crashed his vehicle and fled on foot. The suspect, identified as Jermaine Rushing, 26, is being looked into as a potential link to the find at the school.

The ages of the students who discovered the gun and cocaine have not been disclosed. However, it has been reported that students and staff in the second grade received support following the incident.

Though the investigation is ongoing, the community is concerned about the safety of their children. The incident has raised questions about the school’s security measures and the potential risks that exist within the community. Authorities and school officials are working together to ensure that appropriate actions are taken to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.