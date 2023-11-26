Man Reports TikTok User Offering RM5mil Bounty to Assassinate Malaysian Prime Minister

A police report has been lodged against an individual who uploaded a TikTok video offering a RM5mil bounty to anyone who could assassinate Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. The report was made Mohamad Shazrin Ezam Mohd Saidi at the Putrajaya Precinct 7 police station on November 26th, seeking immediate action against the user.

In the now-deleted video, a man was seen holding a child while issuing the dangerous offer to assassinate the prime minister and his Cabinet ministers. The video caught the attention of PKR’s youth wing, who swiftly took action enlisting a member from the Putrajaya branch to file the report.

Concerns were raised regarding the prevalence of threatening comments and hate-filled content on social media platforms. Kamil Munim, the Angkatan Muda Keadilan deputy chief and political secretary to the Finance Minister, expressed alarm as these comments not only pose security threats but also touch upon sensitive issues of race and religion. Munim emphasized the need for immediate action to prevent the radicalization and extremism that could stem from irresponsible statements.

The incident highlights the growing concern over the potential harm that such videos and content can inflict upon the country. The PKR youth wing has called for the police to thoroughly investigate this user and others who spread hatred and incite violence. It is crucial for swift action to be taken to ensure the safety and security of the prime minister and the government.