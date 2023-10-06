Arrest Made in Social Media Threat to Cedar Rapids Community School District

Cedar Rapids Police have arrested a 14-year-old individual from Cedar Rapids in connection to a social media threat that led to the closure of the Cedar Rapids Community School District on Monday. The identity of the suspect has not been released due to their status as a juvenile.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District will continue to maintain precautionary safety protocols on Friday to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Dr. Tawana Grover, Superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District, expressed gratitude for the efforts of the Cedar Rapids Police Department in addressing the threat. She acknowledged the police department’s valuable assistance and resources, which played a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of the community. The district also thanked parents and the community for their cooperation during the investigation.

The Cedar Rapids Police also expressed their appreciation that the incident was resolved without violence. School Resource Officers and patrol officers will remain vigilant in providing secure learning environments for students and staff. The cooperation and communication between the police department and the Cedar Rapids Community School District officials and staff throughout the event was effective and allowed the teams to focus on the investigation.

The case is still under investigation, and further details have not been released at this time.

Source: KCRG

Definitions:

– Social media threat: A threat made on social media platforms, which can include statements or actions intended to cause harm, fear, or disruption.

– Juvenile: A person who is under the legal age of adulthood, typically under 18 years old.

– Precautionary safety protocols: Measures taken to ensure the safety and security of individuals in response to a potential threat or danger.

– School Resource Officers: Law enforcement officers assigned to schools to provide security, as well as build positive relationships with students and staff.

– Investigation: The process of gathering evidence, examining facts, and conducting inquiries to determine the truth or resolution of a particular event or situation.

Sources:

– KCRG: Cedar Rapids news source covering local events and news stories.