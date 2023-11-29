Newport Beach Police Investigate Allegations Against Josh Giddey

Newport Beach police in California have launched an investigation into allegations involving NBA player Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The police department is looking into claims that Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl, according to Sgt. Steve Oberon.

The allegations against Giddey came to light through social media, with an anonymous user stating that a girl seen together with Giddey in photos and videos was a high school junior at the time. Although the social media account has been deactivated, law enforcement agencies have taken the matter seriously and are seeking to determine if any criminal activities took place.

“We have information and we’re looking into it,” stated Sgt. Oberon. “We’re investigating whether or not a crime occurred.” The National Basketball Association (NBA) is also conducting its own assessment of the allegations, as confirmed an NBA spokesman.

At this time, Josh Giddey, who is 21 years old, has chosen not to comment directly on the allegations. The Oklahoma City Thunder organization has referred to the situation as a “personal matter,” with Coach Mark Daigneault indicating that the team’s decision for Giddey to continue playing is based on the information available to them.

Despite the ongoing investigation, Giddey has remained in the starting lineup for the Thunder, participating in recent games against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Throughout the season, Giddey has been a key contributor to the team, averaging 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game for the 11-6 Thunder.

The authorities are dedicated to thoroughly examining the allegations against Giddey and ensuring a fair investigation is conducted. As the case progresses, both the Newport Beach police and the NBA will provide updates to address any potential implications arising from the investigation.

