Police Launch Task Force to Combat Extortion Crimes Targeting South Asian Businesses

Summary: Peel police have announced the formation of a task force to address a series of extortion attempts targeting the South Asian business community. Employing social media as a means of contact, the suspects make threats of violence while demanding money. Some incidents have escalated to include actual violence, such as a recent shooting in Brampton. This task force, comprised of investigative and intelligence units with tactical team support, aims to bring those responsible to justice. Victims are urged to report any extortion attempts immediately.

One instance that exemplifies the escalation of these operations occurred on December 9th, when a business in Brampton was targeted gunfire. Fortunately, a British Columbia man was taken into custody in connection with the incident, although a second suspect remains at large. In response to the concerning nature of these incidents, Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah emphasized the community’s safety and security, declaring that such acts of terror will not be tolerated. The task force, composed of dedicated units specializing in investigation and intelligence, will receive support from tactical teams to ensure the success of their efforts.

The police have urged individuals who are approached suspects engaging in extortion to promptly report the incident. The suspects, known to have access to victims’ personal information like names, phone numbers, addresses, and business details, deploy social media platforms as their means of contact. Peel police are determined to put an end to these illegal activities, urging victims to assist providing any relevant information to investigators. By doing so, community members can join forces with law enforcement to combat this rising threat targeting the South Asian business community.