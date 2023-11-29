New Inquiry into Josh Giddey’s Allegations—Examining the Power of Social Media

Australian basketball player Josh Giddey is facing increased scrutiny as reports reveal that police have initiated an investigation into the allegations surrounding him. The 21-year-old point guard for the Oklahoma Thunder already faces an ongoing investigation the NBA after images circulated on social media featuring Giddey with a young girl who was allegedly underage. Now, Newport Beach PD has opened a case to verify the claims and determine whether any laws were violated.

As the NBA investigation continues in parallel, the involvement of law enforcement adds another layer to the inquiry. While no charges have been filed yet, the seriousness of the situation has intensified with the attention of both the NBA and police authorities.

Despite the mounting investigations, Giddey has chosen not to comment on the allegations, opting to block out his Instagram and avoid questions from the media. His growing silence has fueled speculation and further piqued public curiosity.

Meanwhile, basketball enthusiasts and experts emphasize the lasting impact of social media amid this controversy. Australian basketball legend Andrew Bogut notes that trial social media, in addition to traditional trial media, can have far-reaching consequences, potentially amplifying the damage caused. Regardless of the outcome of the investigations, the impact of memes and online content surrounding Giddey’s situation may have a lasting effect on his reputation.

This incident serves as a reminder of the power and influence of social media, where information can be disseminated instantly and potentially shape public opinion. While Giddey continues to play in the league, scoring 10 points in his recent game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the ongoing investigations and public scrutiny will undoubtedly be a significant challenge for him.

