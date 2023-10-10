New Inappropriate WhatsApp Group Circulating Amongst Young People in Selby

North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to parents about an inappropriate WhatsApp group that is circulating amongst young people in the Selby area. The police have launched an investigation to determine how the group was created and the circumstances surrounding it.

Parents are urged to ensure that their children are not part of this group and to closely monitor their devices. The police have emphasized the importance of safeguarding children from sexual exploitation and have provided resources for parents to learn how to keep their children safe on the internet.

If parents suspect that their child is at risk of sexual exploitation or if they believe someone they know has become a victim or may be at risk, they are urged to visit the North Yorkshire Police website or call 101 for assistance.

It is crucial for parents to be vigilant in monitoring their children’s online activities and to have open and honest conversations with them about internet safety. The internet can be a valuable resource but it also poses risks, and it is important for parents and children to have a clear understanding of the potential dangers and how to protect against them.

Inappropriate online groups can expose young people to harmful content and potentially dangerous individuals. It is essential for parents to stay informed about the latest trends and platforms being used young people and to establish open lines of communication with their children, encouraging them to share any concerns or experiences they may have.

By taking proactive steps to monitor and guide their children’s online interactions, parents can help ensure their safety and protect them from the potential risks of inappropriate online groups.

