Ottawa Police Investigating Disturbing Image of Israel Flag and Nazi Swastika

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is currently investigating a deeply disturbing image that has been circulating on social media. The image depicts a sign held an individual near Parliament Hill, displaying both an Israel flag and a Nazi swastika, with text accompanying each symbol.

The photo was shared the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) on X, raising concerns about the display of such hateful imagery. The OPS has taken prompt action and launched an investigation into the matter.

On November 4th, thousands of individuals participated in a demonstration that began at Parliament Hill and made its way through downtown Ottawa. During the event, several people were seen waving Palestinian flags. While it’s crucial to respect individuals’ rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, the inclusion of symbols associated with hate and violence is deeply troubling.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has strongly condemned the display of the swastika on Parliament Hill, stating that it is unacceptable. He emphasized that Canadians have the right to assemble peacefully but that acts of antisemitism, Islamophobia, or any form of hate cannot be tolerated.

The OPS is urging anyone with information about this incident or the person behind the sign to come forward and assist with their investigation. If you have any details that may help in identifying the individual or shed light on the motivation behind the display, please contact the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 ext. 7300.

This incident serves as a stark reminder that hate and prejudice continue to persist in our society. It is crucial that we stand together against such acts and work towards building a more inclusive and tolerant community.

