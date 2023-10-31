New TikTok Trend Takes a Dangerous Turn: Shooting Pumpkins

A recent TikTok trend has taken a dangerous turn in Madison County, Kentucky. Amanda Nease, a local resident, is facing charges after allegedly firing shots at a pumpkin while recording a video for the social media platform.

The incident came to light after witnesses reported hearing 12 gunshots near an apartment complex. Police arrived at the scene and discovered Nease, who admitted to shooting the pumpkin as part of a TikTok trend. It is unclear what the specific trend entailed, as Nease did not provide further details.

The reckless act has landed Nease in legal trouble. She has been charged with wanton endangerment and public intoxication. Shooting a firearm in close proximity to a residential area not only endangers lives but also violates local ordinances and regulations.

This incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers associated with online challenges and trends. While social media can be an entertaining platform to showcase creativity and connect with others, it is essential to exercise caution and responsibility. Engaging in harmful or illegal activities for the sake of social media fame is not only reckless but can have serious consequences.

