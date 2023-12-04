Investigation Underway Following Lurgan Murder: Police Appeal for Information

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team are currently investigating the murder of an unidentified man in the Edward Street area of Lurgan. The incident occurred on Sunday 3rd December, when the body of the man was discovered near a burning car. Two women, aged 35 and 43, as well as a 31-year-old man, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are assisting with police inquiries.

Police Appeal for Footage from Public

The investigation, led Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly, is still in its early stages. Detectives are aware that there may be valuable footage from the incident circulating on social media. As a result, they have requested anyone with CCTV footage, dashcam footage, or any other relevant footage to upload it to the online portal specifically launched for this Major Incident.

The portal, accessible at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S13-PO1, allows members of the public to contribute to the investigation submitting their footage. Detective Chief Inspector Kelly emphasized the importance of any potential visual evidence in shedding light on the incident and urged individuals who were in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas of Lurgan between 2 am and 5 am on Sunday to come forward with any information.

Appeal for Witnesses and Online Reporting

In addition to the call for footage, Detective Chief Inspector Kelly appealed to potential witnesses who may have noticed any suspicious activity during the specified time frame to contact the police. He also encouraged anyone with CCTV footage related to the incident to reach out and make it available to aid the investigation.

If you have any information that may assist with the Lurgan murder investigation, you can contact the police on 101, quoting reference number 370 03/12/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

